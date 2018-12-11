Artist: Josseline Martinez
Project: Welcome Backstage
Description: Josseline Martinez’s photographs take a behind-the-scenes look at the drag community of Savannah, Georgia, highlighting the subversive, Savannah-based drag troupe known as the House of Gunt. In Welcome Backstage, a group of HoG queens prepare for a night’s performance at Club One, a local safe haven for the queer community. From the dressing room to the stage, Martinez’s images capture the scenes of intimacy and joy involved in the House of Gunt’s performances, documenting a night in the life of queens like Carmen iCandy, Xandra Ray, Treyla Trash, LaZanya Ontre, Vegina George, Edna Allan Hoe, and Influenza Mueller.
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1657-queens-of-savannah#sigProIda29381a331
