Eyes on the South

Queens of Savannah

By  |  December 11, 2018
Artist: Josseline Martinez

Project: Welcome Backstage

Description: Josseline Martinez’s photographs take a behind-the-scenes look at the drag community of Savannah, Georgia, highlighting the subversive, Savannah-based drag troupe known as the House of Gunt. In Welcome Backstage, a group of HoG queens prepare for a night’s performance at Club One, a local safe haven for the queer community. From the dressing room to the stage, Martinez’s images capture the scenes of intimacy and joy involved in the House of Gunt’s performances, documenting a night in the life of queens like Carmen iCandy, Xandra Ray, Treyla Trash, LaZanya Ontre, Vegina George, Edna Allan Hoe, and Influenza Mueller.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Josseline Martinez is a Mexican-American photographer from Houston, Texas. She currently attends Savannah College of Art and Design as a junior studying documentary photography and advertisement photography.

