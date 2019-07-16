Eyes on the South

Taking Root

By  |  July 16, 2019
© Anna Norton © Anna Norton

Artist: Anna Norton

Project: On Nochaway

Description: For generations, Anna Norton’s family has owned two hundred fifty acres of woodlands near Ichawaynochaway Creek in Baker County, Georgia. After years of farming and mismanagement damaged the land, the family is restoring the ecosystem by conducting controlled burns and reintroducing native plant species like the longleaf pine, a “stalwart and slow-growing” keystone species endemic to the Southeast.

In her series, On Nochaway, Norton documents this process and its beneficial outcomes, tracing the transformation in scenes of smoke-filled glades and close-ups of insects and mosses. Grounded and hopeful, the project takes an unfiltered approach to conservation and reminds viewers that while a great deal can change over the course of a season or calendar year, reversing a system of degradation takes time.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1791-taking-root#sigProIdf70dd64939

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

A native of South Georgia, Anna Norton received her MFA in photography from Tyler School of Art. After a decade teaching photography in the mid-Atlantic, Norton has returned south, living in western North Carolina where she continues her photography while working in habitat restoration. Follow her on Instagram @annanortonphoto.

Experience Spirits of the Passage Today
UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Eureka Springs, Arkansas | Summer Playlist
Visit Oxford, Mississippi
Learn More | Winthrop Rockefeller Institute
King Biscuit Blues Festival | October 9-12, 2019
Furious Hours by Casey Cep | Available Now
Shop OA Goods
OA 2019-2020 Concert Series | Tickets On Sale Now
Join the Oxford American Society