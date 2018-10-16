Last Nights

Eyes on the South

Artist: Bryan Schutmaat

Project: Good Goddamn 

Description: Photographed in the days leading up to serving a five-year prison sentence, Kris, Bryan Schutmaat’s close friend, occupies the candid shots composed in Good Goddamn. Before his incarceration, Kris worked on a ranch in Leon County, Texas, and lived on a parcel of land that has been in his family since the nineteenth century. Schutmaat spent time with Kris after his shifts at the ranch, capturing the stark vulnerability of his final evenings of freedom. The resulting images, Schutmaat writes, convey his friend’s “protracted state of sorrow, longing, and disquieted anticipation before having to leave the place he loves—the only home he has ever known.”

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Bryan Schutmaat is a Texas-based photographer whose work has been widely exhibited, published, and collected in the United States and abroad. His exhibition, Good Goddamn, is currently on view at Kominek Gallery in Berlin. View more of his work on Instagram at @bryanschutmaat.

