Last Nights

Artist: Bryan Schutmaat
Project: Good Goddamn
Description: Photographed in the days leading up to serving a five-year prison sentence, Kris, Bryan Schutmaat’s close friend, occupies the candid shots composed in Good Goddamn. Before his incarceration, Kris worked on a ranch in Leon County, Texas, and lived on a parcel of land that has been in his family since the nineteenth century. Schutmaat spent time with Kris after his shifts at the ranch, capturing the stark vulnerability of his final evenings of freedom. The resulting images, Schutmaat writes, convey his friend’s “protracted state of sorrow, longing, and disquieted anticipation before having to leave the place he loves—the only home he has ever known.”
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich.