Shades of Gray

Artist: Andrew O’Brien
Project: Stringer’s Ridge
Description In an ongoing series of startling black and white images, Andrew O’Brien captures landscapes along Stringer’s Ridge, a nature preserve near Chattanooga, Tennessee, and annotates them by overlaying dots, slashes, and abstract shapes to create otherworldly scenes. The markings on the images resemble spray paint, evoking notations by a land surveyor while, as O’Brien puts it, dismantling “optical perception.”
By manipulating shadow and light, perspective, and depth of field, O’Brien modifies not only what viewers see, but also how they perceive what’s in front of them. The liminal world O’Brien constructs, melding realistic scenes with pixelated additions, allows for “the possibility of a new space—one that moves between surface and depth, or the recognizable and the undifferentiated.”
