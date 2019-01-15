Eyes on the South

The Second Line: Part II

By  |  January 15, 2019
© Charles Muir Lovell © Charles Muir Lovell

Artist: Charles M. Lovell

Project: New Orleans Second Line Culture

Description: This series of photos marks a continuation of Charles M. Lovell’s decade-long project following the legendary second line parades of New Orleans. Comprised primarily of portraits and close-up action shots, rich in emotion and detail, Lovell’s work emphasizes the artistry of the parades—the custom-designed, hand-sewn costumes, umbrellas, baskets, and banners—while simultaneously calling back to the tradition’s weighty origins. In celebrating the tradition of these jubilant processions, Lovell aims to portray their history as a tactic of lively resistance, bolstered by the social aid and pleasure clubs of New Orleans, which formed as a response to the city’s oppressive practices of discrimination against African-American residents. See earlier photos in Lovell's series here

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

New Orleans photographer Charles M. Lovell has spent ten years documenting the city’s second line parades, capturing and preserving a unique and vibrant part of Louisiana culture. His photographs have been exhibited internationally, are found in several permanent collections, and can be seen on his website and on Instagram at @charleslovellart.

More from Charles Muir Lovell

