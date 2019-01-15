The Second Line: Part II

Artist: Charles M. Lovell
Project: New Orleans Second Line Culture
Description: This series of photos marks a continuation of Charles M. Lovell’s decade-long project following the legendary second line parades of New Orleans. Comprised primarily of portraits and close-up action shots, rich in emotion and detail, Lovell’s work emphasizes the artistry of the parades—the custom-designed, hand-sewn costumes, umbrellas, baskets, and banners—while simultaneously calling back to the tradition’s weighty origins. In celebrating the tradition of these jubilant processions, Lovell aims to portray their history as a tactic of lively resistance, bolstered by the social aid and pleasure clubs of New Orleans, which formed as a response to the city’s oppressive practices of discrimination against African-American residents. See earlier photos in Lovell's series here.
