Trash Palms

Artist: Erin Krall
Project: Tropiques Plastiques
Description: In an attempt to “fuse New Orleans and Miami as metro jungles,” Erin Krall’s Tropiques Plastiques showcases the real and synthetic vegetation of those two cities, forming an unconventional portrait of the urban American tropics. In one of Krall’s images, the fronds of a palm peek out from under a mattress, spilling over the lip of a dumpster. In another, a stack of reclined beach loungers faces a wall of darkness. Other shots feature dramatic overlays, conflating textures of sand, trash, and foliage. Krall’s approach of nocturnal, black and white exposures works to disrupt the often gaudy, blaring themes of French and Spanish influence, repeatedly challenging the aesthetics that surround her home in the coastal South.
