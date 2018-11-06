Eyes on the South

Scottsboro Market

By  |  November 6, 2018
© Rosalind Fox Solomon, ‘Tears and Jazz, New Orleans, Louisiana, 1992’ in Liberty Theater (2018). Courtesy of the artist and MACK. © Rosalind Fox Solomon, ‘Tears and Jazz, New Orleans, Louisiana, 1992’ in Liberty Theater (2018). Courtesy of the artist and MACK.

Artist: Rosalind Fox Solomon

Project: Liberty Theater 

Description: Rosalind Fox Solomon’s Liberty Theater comes from a period of traveling throughout the South between the 1970’s and 1990’s, documenting the influence of discrimination from Alabama to Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Her photographs aim to isolate “competing notions of liberty” as they occur in private and public spaces, and her subjects span a wide range of characters, “from yard sale patrons to carnival goers, trophy wives, musket purveyors, picketers, preachers, and a Daughter of the Confederacy.”

The concept of Liberty Theater was inspired by Fox Solomon’s monthly trips to a market in Scottsboro, Alabama, amidst the haunting memory of the Scottsboro Boys, an infamous case in which nine young men of color were falsely accused of rape and tried by local authorities. Ultimately, all but one of the boys were convicted and sentenced to death, followed by a nearly decade-long process of appeals and retrials. Scottsboro’s market took place in the shadow of the courthouse where the Scottsboro Boys were first indicted, and Fox Solomon found a contemporary story in the objects people came to sell there, from china dolls to guns and KKK belt buckles. As a result, Fox Solomon named her project in the spirit of this dark irony, after Chattanooga’s own Liberty Theatre, which was open to “non-whites only” between 1930 and 1964.

Liberty Theater by Rosalind Fox Solomon, published by MACK in September 2018

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1645-scottsboro-market#sigProId1cbce5039b

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Rosalind Fox Solomon (b. 1930) is an American artist based in New York City who makes photographs, books and moving images. She has received numerous awards including a Guggenheim Fellowship, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, and a grant from the American Institute of Indian Studies.

Explore North Carolina Music
Tides of a Teardrop by Mandolin Orange | Now Available
Blood on the Tracks | Bob Dylan
Experience Fort Smith, Arkansas
Join the OA for our NC Launch Events
New Southern Photography | Ogden Museum of Southern Art
Hunger | Out November 3
15th Annual Louisiana Book Festival | Learn More
Get Your Tickets Now! | Books, Bourbon & Boogie featuring Arlo Guthrie
Explore South Carolina's Old 96 District
Explore the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation
OA's 2018-19 Concert Series at South on Main