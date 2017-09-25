Eyes on the South

We Will Tell the Story

By  |  September 25, 2017
All photos © Brandon Thibodeaux All photos © Brandon Thibodeaux

Artist: Brandon Thibodeaux

Project: In That Land of Perfect Day

Description: For the past eight years, photographer Brandon Thibodeaux has photographed and lived with families and communities in a roughly sixty square-mile swath of the northern Mississippi Delta, which includes the towns of Alligator, Bobo, and Duncan, as well as the United States’ oldest completely African-American municipality, Mound Bayou. An investigation of the rural black experience, Thibodeaux’s work is inspired by themes of faith and perseverance, which have subsisted in the region since Mound Bayou’s founding in 1887. Although this project investigates a specific area, Thibodeaux argues that “these themes of faith, identity, and perseverance are common to us all.” 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1325-we-will-tell-the-story#sigProIddf80d2413f

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Brandon Thibodeaux is a member of the New York-based photography collective MJR. His career in photography began at a small daily newspaper while studying photography at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas under Keith Carter. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Photojournalism from the University of North Texas with a specialization in International Development. He currently resides in Dallas, where he works for clients like Shell Oil International, Smithsonian Magazine, Mother Jones, Monocle, FT Weekend Magazine, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal, among others, and is also a guest instructor with the Maine Media Workshops.

His work in the Mississippi Delta entitled When Morning Comes has been recognized by American Photo Magazine, PDN, New York Times Lens Blog, Time.com, and is internationally exhibited in galleries and museums. In 2009 he joined the ranks of the Getty Reportage Emerging Talent. In 2012 the Oxford American listed him as one of their 100 Under 100 New Superstars of Southern Art, and in 2013 his work in the Mississippi Delta was awarded the Critical Mass Top 50 Solo Show Award. He is the 2014 Michael P. Smith Fund for Documentary Photography recipient and 2016 Palm Springs Portfolio Review Prize winner.

Books, Bourbon & Boogie | Get your tickets here!
Bowen Press | Learn More
Available Now | Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
New Album by Hiss Golden Messenger | Learn More
Experience Fayetteville, Arkansas
Jesus Rocked The Jukebox | Available Now
Little Rock's Historic Capital Hotel
John Lee Hooker: King of the Boogie | GRAMMY Museum
The Year That Changed Journalism in Atlanta | Learn More
MARC TRUJILLO: AMERICAN PURGATORY | August 25 - October 7, 2017
Explore Art in Nature at the Mennello Museum of American Art
King Biscuit Blues Festival 2017 | Learn More
Experience the Gateway to the Blues | Tunica, MS
Earl Scruggs Center | Music & Stories From the American South
Join the Oxford American Society