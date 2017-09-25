We Will Tell the Story

Artist: Brandon Thibodeaux
Project: In That Land of Perfect Day
Description: For the past eight years, photographer Brandon Thibodeaux has photographed and lived with families and communities in a roughly sixty square-mile swath of the northern Mississippi Delta, which includes the towns of Alligator, Bobo, and Duncan, as well as the United States’ oldest completely African-American municipality, Mound Bayou. An investigation of the rural black experience, Thibodeaux’s work is inspired by themes of faith and perseverance, which have subsisted in the region since Mound Bayou’s founding in 1887. Although this project investigates a specific area, Thibodeaux argues that “these themes of faith, identity, and perseverance are common to us all.”
- The Burn, BoBo, MS, 2014 The Burn, BoBo, MS, 2014
- Man in Field, Mound Bayou, MS, 2010 Man in Field, Mound Bayou, MS, 2010
- Mayors, Mound Bayou, MS, 2009 Mayors, Mound Bayou, MS, 2009
- Prayer, Mound Bayou, MS, 2010 Prayer, Mound Bayou, MS, 2010
- Snake, Duncan, MS, 2011 Snake, Duncan, MS, 2011
- Christmas Angel, Mound Bayou, MS, 2010 Christmas Angel, Mound Bayou, MS, 2010
- Charles, Winstonville, MS, 2012 Charles, Winstonville, MS, 2012
- Silos, Duncan, MS 2012 Silos, Duncan, MS 2012
- Road to Duncan, Duncan, MS 2012 Road to Duncan, Duncan, MS 2012
- Three Cousins, Alligator, MS, 2014 Three Cousins, Alligator, MS, 2014
- Leap, Duncan, MS, 2009 Leap, Duncan, MS, 2009
- Alex and A’Miracle, 2009 Alex and A’Miracle, 2009
- AJ, Shelby, MS, 2016 AJ, Shelby, MS, 2016
- ‘Blak Powa’, Alligator, MS 2009 ‘Blak Powa’, Alligator, MS 2009
- Hanging From a Limb, Duncan, MS, 2011 Hanging From a Limb, Duncan, MS, 2011
- Choo Choo and His Bible, Alligator, MS, 2012 Choo Choo and His Bible, Alligator, MS, 2012
- Birds in Field, Mound Bayou, MS, 2010 Birds in Field, Mound Bayou, MS, 2010
- The River, Vicksburg, MS, 2011 The River, Vicksburg, MS, 2011
- Marvin Young, Clarksdale, MS, 2009 Marvin Young, Clarksdale, MS, 2009
- President Obama, Mound Bayou, MS, 2012 President Obama, Mound Bayou, MS, 2012
- School Bus Shop, Batesville, MS, 2009 School Bus Shop, Batesville, MS, 2009
- Sno Balls & Ice Cream, Duncan, 2015 Sno Balls & Ice Cream, Duncan, 2015
- Boat in Trunk, Duncan, MS, 2010 Boat in Trunk, Duncan, MS, 2010
- Corn Stalk, BoBo, MS, 2010 Corn Stalk, BoBo, MS, 2010
-
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1325-we-will-tell-the-story#sigProIddf80d2413f
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..