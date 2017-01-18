Issue 27/28, Summer 1999

Hunting for Old Records

By  |  January 18, 2017
All images © R. Crumb, courtesy of the artist All images © R. Crumb, courtesy of the artist

27 28 Crumb 1 

27 28 Crumb 2

Born in Philadelphia, R. Crumb is known as the "father of underground comics." His books include Kafka, The Complete Crumb Comics (17 volumes), The R. Crumb Sketchbook (10 volumes), R. Crumb Draws the Blues, The Book of Mr. Natural, The Book of Genesis Illustrated by R. Crumb, and many more. He lives in the south of France with his wife, the artist Aline Kominsky-Crumb.

