Eyes on the South

The One-Two Punch

By  |  October 4, 2017
All photos © Evan Simko-Bednarski All photos © Evan Simko-Bednarski

Artist: Evan Simko-Bednarski

Project: Fair Bluff

Description: Evan Simko-Bednarski is a photographer and journalist fascinated by “aftermath and recovery, the re-growth of cities and towns after catastrophes.” In 2016, heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew sent the Lumber River over its banks and into Fair Bluff, North Carolina, tearing through Main Street and destroying several homes. A year later, Simko-Bednarski documented the town’s shops with “dead inventory sitting on the shelves” and its empty streets lined with American Flags, telling the devastating story of a dying town still awaiting federal relief.  

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

