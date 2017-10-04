The One-Two Punch

Artist: Evan Simko-Bednarski

Project: Fair Bluff



Description: Evan Simko-Bednarski is a photographer and journalist fascinated by “aftermath and recovery, the re-growth of cities and towns after catastrophes.” In 2016, heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew sent the Lumber River over its banks and into Fair Bluff, North Carolina, tearing through Main Street and destroying several homes. A year later, Simko-Bednarski documented the town’s shops with “dead inventory sitting on the shelves” and its empty streets lined with American Flags, telling the devastating story of a dying town still awaiting federal relief.







