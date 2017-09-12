Post-Wilderness

Artist: Chuck Hemard
Project: The Pines
Description: Due to an increase in human production and the boom of industrialization, much of the Longleaf pinelands have been erased. Chuck Hemard offers a glimpse of what was once “an extraordinary biodiverse ecosystem, rivaling that of tropical rain forests” while also exploring the tension between human settlement, environmental progress, and the beauty of nature. The Pines isn’t just insight into the past and its effect on the present; it is also a meditation on “how loss and beauty might coexist to motivate a better future.”
#1 Appling County, Georgia (together), 2011
#2 Okaloosa County, Florida, 2012
#3 Thomas County, Georgia, 2011
#1 Highlands County, Florida (snags), 2013
#1 Hernando County, Florida, 2013
#3 Highlands County, Florida, 2013
#1 Craven County, North Carolina, 2013
#3 Okaloosa County, Florida, 2012
#2 Thomas County, Georgia (scientia), 2011
#1 Okaloosa County, Florida (burn), 2012
#1 Escambia County, Alabama, 2010
#2 Lee County, Alabama, 2016
#1 Lee County, Alabama, 2016
#2 Covington County, Alabama, 2010
#1 Montgomery County, North Carolina, 2013
#3 Lee County, Alabama, 2016
#5 Lee County, Alabama, 2016
#5 Appling County, Georgia, 2011
#8 Highlands County, Florida Elder, 2013
#2 Hale County, Alabama Elder (snag), 2017
