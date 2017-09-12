Post-Wilderness

Artist: Chuck Hemard

Project: The Pines



Description: Due to an increase in human production and the boom of industrialization, much of the Longleaf pinelands have been erased. Chuck Hemard offers a glimpse of what was once “an extraordinary biodiverse ecosystem, rivaling that of tropical rain forests” while also exploring the tension between human settlement, environmental progress, and the beauty of nature. The Pines isn’t just insight into the past and its effect on the present; it is also a meditation on “how loss and beauty might coexist to motivate a better future.”



