Eyes on the South

Post-Wilderness

By  |  September 12, 2017
All photos © Chuck Hemard All photos © Chuck Hemard

Artist: Chuck Hemard

Project: The Pines

Description: Due to an increase in human production and the boom of industrialization, much of the Longleaf pinelands have been erased. Chuck Hemard offers a glimpse of what was once “an extraordinary biodiverse ecosystem, rivaling that of tropical rain forests” while also exploring the tension between human settlement, environmental progress, and the beauty of nature. The Pines isn’t just insight into the past and its effect on the present; it is also a meditation on “how loss and beauty might coexist to motivate a better future.”

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1318-post-wilderness#sigProIdf8f8b35969

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Chuck Hemard’s photographs are in public collections throughout the Southeast United States. His first monograph, The Pines: Southern Forests, is forthcoming from Daylight Books. Hemard teaches photography at Auburn University. For more information about his work, visit his website.

