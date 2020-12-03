In Two Places at Once

Artist: June Canedo de Souza
Project: mara kuya
Description: As photographer June Canedo de Souza describes it, mara kuya, her series of images taken over the course of seven years, is “a reflection on belonging, mental health, and the power of telling one’s own story,” contextualized by migration, separation, and the impact mixed citizenship status has on a family, particularly its children.
The tension and privilege of acquiring dual citizenship in Brazil and the United States permeates Canedo’s visceral photographs, taken in both countries. Her intimate portraits are flooded with warmth and a tender appreciation for her subjects as she documents the very nature of families and the notion of home.
