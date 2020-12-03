Visit Mississippi Music Archives | Learn More
Eyes on the South

In Two Places at Once

By  |  December 3, 2020
All photos © June Canedo de Souza All photos © June Canedo de Souza

Artist: June Canedo de Souza 

Project: mara kuya

Description: As photographer June Canedo de Souza describes it, mara kuya, her series of images taken over the course of seven years, is “a reflection on belonging, mental health, and the power of telling one’s own story,” contextualized by migration, separation, and the impact mixed citizenship status has on a family, particularly its children. 

The tension and privilege of acquiring dual citizenship in Brazil and the United States permeates Canedo’s visceral photographs, taken in both countries. Her intimate portraits are flooded with warmth and a tender appreciation for her subjects as she documents the very nature of families and the notion of home.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/2003-two-places-at-once#sigProId657a1fea7c

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

June Canedo de Souza was raised in Brazil and in South Carolina. In 2014, she released her first photography project titled “Brazilian Girls,” an archive of the women of Brazil. Canedo de Souza has since exhibited at The New Orleans Museum of Art, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Fotografiska, MoMA PS1 Artbook, and elsewhere.

Visit Oxford | Safely
Safely Explore Jackson, MS | Learn More
The Orchard by David Hopen | Available Now
Road Trip to Unwind | Visit Meridian, Mississippi
The City That Has It All | Visit Columbus, MS
Discover Your Perfect Match This Holiday Season
Visit South Walton | Learn More!
"Let It Glow" Light Show | Discovery Park of America
Come Hear NC
Visit Gulf Shores / Orange Beach | Learn More
#1 Hospital in Arkansas | Learn More
Subscribe to the OA and Texas Observer today!
Join the Oxford American Society