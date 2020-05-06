The Coast of Baton Rouge

Artist: Willaim Greiner
Project: Land’s End
Description: As a child, native New Orleanian William Greiner was very concerned about the city existing below sea level. “I would look out over the levees, half-expecting to see a wall of water rushing towards me,” he recalls. “As we all know, that day did indeed come. New Orleans was submerged briefly, but long enough to change my city irrevocably.” Since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005, Greiner has photographed the area around Baton Rouge for his series Land’s End, reimagining the landscape as a potential new coastline, a projection of what Louisiana might look like following another catastrophic storm or the long-term impacts of climate change.
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich.