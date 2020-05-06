The Coast of Baton Rouge

Listen and Subscribe Today
Artist: Willaim Greiner

Project: Land’s End

Description: As a child, native New Orleanian William Greiner was very concerned about the city existing below sea level. “I would look out over the levees, half-expecting to see a wall of water rushing towards me,” he recalls. “As we all know, that day did indeed come. New Orleans was submerged briefly, but long enough to change my city irrevocably.” Since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005, Greiner has photographed the area around Baton Rouge for his series Land’s End, reimagining the landscape as a potential new coastline, a projection of what Louisiana might look like following another catastrophic storm or the long-term impacts of climate change.

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

William Greiner (Born 1957, New Orleans, Louisiana), is an artist residing in Fort Worth, TX. Greiner holds BFA degrees from Tufts University/School of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and an MBA from Suffolk University, Boston, Massachusetts. Greiner’s work can be found in more than 60 public art collections. Since 2014, Greiner has expanded his practice beyond photography to include painting, collage, sculpture and print making. Instagram: @williamstuff

