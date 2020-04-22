Childhood Dreams, Adult Realities

Artist: Dason Pettit
Project: These Houses Were Built on Ashes
Description: Photographer Dason Pettit began his series These Houses Were Built on Ashes as an exercise in visualizing his memories of growing up in the South. Inspired by William Faulkner’s fictional setting of Yoknapatawpha County, Pettit’s photographs capture an almost mythical, not quite fictional version of Oxford, Mississippi. The project, Pettit explains, “addresses the reconciliation between childhood dreams and adult realities. The fantasy of becoming a larger-than-life character gives way to the truth of a mundane but often beautiful existence.”
Dason Pettit’s work has appeared previously in Eyes on the South, here.
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South.