Childhood Dreams, Adult Realities

Artist: Dason Pettit

Project: These Houses Were Built on Ashes

Description: Photographer Dason Pettit began his series These Houses Were Built on Ashes as an exercise in visualizing his memories of growing up in the South. Inspired by William Faulkner’s fictional setting of Yoknapatawpha County, Pettit’s photographs capture an almost mythical, not quite fictional version of Oxford, Mississippi. The project, Pettit explains, “addresses the reconciliation between childhood dreams and adult realities. The fantasy of becoming a larger-than-life character gives way to the truth of a mundane but often beautiful existence.”

 

Dason Pettit is a lens based artist residing in Oxford, MS and working all across the Southeast. He received his MFA from Louisiana State University and his BFA from the University of Mississippi. He has been published in multiple periodicals, as well as had exhibitions across the U.S. He is currently making work for several new projects.

