Eyes on the South

Vision and Values

March 11, 2020
© Riley Goodman

Artist: Riley Goodman

Project: From Yonder Wooded Hill

Description: From Yonder Wooded Hill explores photographer Riley Goodman’s blue-collar background and the Appalachian folklore of his upbringing. Drawing inspiration from historian Charles Joyner’s perspective on folk culture in the American South, the project examines what Joyner describes as “the visions and values of the folk themselves.” The series uses artifacts and ephemera to create a visual narrative that challenges the viewer’s notions of time and “historical truth.” 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Riley Goodman is a Virginia-based photographer with a BFA from VCUarts. His work examines humankind’s relationship with the environments they inhabit.

