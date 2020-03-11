Vision and Values

Artist: Riley Goodman
Project: From Yonder Wooded Hill
Description: From Yonder Wooded Hill explores photographer Riley Goodman’s blue-collar background and the Appalachian folklore of his upbringing. Drawing inspiration from historian Charles Joyner’s perspective on folk culture in the American South, the project examines what Joyner describes as “the visions and values of the folk themselves.” The series uses artifacts and ephemera to create a visual narrative that challenges the viewer’s notions of time and “historical truth.”
