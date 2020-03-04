Artist: Scott McIntyre
Project: Cassadaga
Description: Scott McIntyre’s project, Cassadaga, started in 2018 out of the same curiosity that brings visitors from all over the world to the small village in rural Volusia County, Florida that is home to the oldest Spiritualist community in the South. One of the few places in the United States where mediums and healers practice year-round, Cassadaga is home to around 50 mediums whose daily practices might find them helping clients communicate with the dead, performing energy work, or providing spiritual healing. McIntyre creates a portrait of Cassadaga, a Florida town unlike any he’d ever seen, that examines the spirit of the community; taking note of, not just the people, but the nature and even the sounds that might entice those of inquisitive or open mind to visit the mystical village, seeking answers. While on location, McIntyre himself would be welcomed into the fold, being told by a medium that an older woman stood beside him, watching, and guiding him in life.
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1923-guiding-light#sigProId17c3f59496
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..