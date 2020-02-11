The Oxford American Welcomes Two New Staff Members

A change to the masthead is in order! The Oxford American Literary Project is thrilled to welcome two new key staff members: managing editor Danielle A. Jackson and development director Adrienne Anderson.
As managing editor, Jackson will have a hand in all aspects of the publication of the Oxford American magazine, and she will work closely with editor Eliza Borné to lead the magazine’s annual music issue project. A native of Memphis, Jackson is a former associate editor at Longreads. Her work has appeared in Longreads, Lapham’s Quarterly, Pitchfork, The Paris Review Daily, The New Yorker Online, and elsewhere, and she has received fellowships from Aspen Words and Sula’s Room in collaboration with Hedgebrook.
Adrienne Anderson brings a wealth of experience to her position as development director of the Oxford American Literary Project, including fundraising for international women’s health organizations, local public education foundations, and Scalawag magazine. She will work with executive director Ryan Harris to expand the OA’s fundraising program.
The Oxford American is also excited to announce the promotions of several staff members who have already made numerous contributions to the organization. Sara A. Lewis, host and producer of the OA’s podcast, Points South, has been promoted to executive editor. In this role, Lewis will direct the organization’s digital projects, including the podcast. An account executive since 2008, Kelsey White is now the OA’s marketing & communications manager. In this role, she will lead the organization’s marketing and messaging efforts. Hannah Saulters has been promoted from assistant editor to associate editor. She will maintain the web schedule for OxfordAmerican.org and the OA’s social media platforms, in addition to editing stories.
In recent years, the Oxford American has been recognized by numerous critics and awards—last week, the OA was nominated for a National Magazine Award in General Excellence. In 2018, the organization retired more than $1 million in legacy debt. The talents of new and promoted staff will help the organization reach new readers and supporters and build on its tradition of editorial excellence and fiscal stability.