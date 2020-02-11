2020 Spring Time is Festival Time in Tupelo
Eyes on the South

Stroll and Strut

By  |  February 11, 2020
All photos © Karen Halverson All photos © Karen Halverson

Artist: Karen Halverson

Project: New Orleans & the Levees

Description: Originally interested in documenting the levees that fortify New Orleans, photographer Karen Halverson found herself equally enthralled with the people walking along the levees as she was with the structures themselves. “When I wander up onto the levee walls,” she explains, “I discover that they do more than play a defensive role. They offer fresh air, a broad view of the river, and a chance to mingle. People stroll and strut on the levees, inviting a response.”

In her series New Orleans & the Levees, Halverson alternates between bright, uninhibited portraits and stark industrial landscapes, capturing the inherent tension of living in a city that is always sinking and the extraordinary engineering measures taken to protect it. The effect is optimistic and profound. Watching people promenade down the levees, Halverson reflects, “I fear for the city’s safety while I celebrate its freewheeling spirit.”

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1900-stroll-and-strut#sigProIda7efba8a5c

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Karen Halverson is known for her photographs of the cultural and natural landscape of the West, and more recently, of the South. She is currently documenting rising seas in South Florida. Her work has been collected and exhibited by major American museums and is archived by the Beinecke Library at Yale. Find her work on her website and on Instagram.

Visit Oxford, Mississippi | Learn More!
April 4-5, 2020 | Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival
July 21-August 2, 2020 | Sewanee Writers' Conference
Carson McCullers Literary Festival | Learn More
UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Hollins University | Jackson Center for Creative Writing
Oxford Film Festival | March 18-22, 2020
OA's 2019-2020 South Words Series | Learn More
Shop OA Goods