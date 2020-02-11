Artist: Karen Halverson
Project: New Orleans & the Levees
Description: Originally interested in documenting the levees that fortify New Orleans, photographer Karen Halverson found herself equally enthralled with the people walking along the levees as she was with the structures themselves. “When I wander up onto the levee walls,” she explains, “I discover that they do more than play a defensive role. They offer fresh air, a broad view of the river, and a chance to mingle. People stroll and strut on the levees, inviting a response.”
In her series New Orleans & the Levees, Halverson alternates between bright, uninhibited portraits and stark industrial landscapes, capturing the inherent tension of living in a city that is always sinking and the extraordinary engineering measures taken to protect it. The effect is optimistic and profound. Watching people promenade down the levees, Halverson reflects, “I fear for the city’s safety while I celebrate its freewheeling spirit.”
