Artist: Shawne Brown
Project: Evening Land
Description: Shawne Brown’s project, Evening Land, features work that began over fifteen years ago as what the artist describes as an “apocryphal portrait” of the country from his home state of Tennessee and stretching across the American Bible Belt. Borrowing its title from a poem by D.H. Lawrence, the collection was born of Brown’s recollections of “looking out the window at the passing landscape with the powerful (and sometimes frightening) hymns in my ears.” With that vision always in focus, Brown, now a priest himself, renders images that attempt to capture the soul of a place and conjure a clear picture of “a violent and divided culture of declining civility” in the place where he is now committed to serve.
