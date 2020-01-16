Subscribe today!
All photos © Shawne Brown

Artist: Shawne Brown

Project: Evening Land

Description: Shawne Brown’s project, Evening Land, features work that began over fifteen years ago as what the artist describes as an “apocryphal portrait” of the country from his home state of Tennessee and stretching across the American Bible Belt. Borrowing its title from a poem by D.H. Lawrence, the collection was born of Brown’s recollections of “looking out the window at the passing landscape with the powerful (and sometimes frightening) hymns in my ears.” With that vision always in focus, Brown, now a priest himself, renders images that attempt to capture the soul of a place and conjure a clear picture of  “a violent and divided culture of declining civility” in the place where he is now committed to serve.

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Shawne Brown is a photographer and an Anglican priest from northeast Tennessee. While he works primarily in Tennessee, Brown began photographing the American Bible Belt over fifteen years ago, producing the earliest albums Sensabaugh Hollow and Solomon Valley during his graduate studies. The collected work, Evening Land, collates this series of albums and explores an “apocryphal portrait” of the country from Tennessee to the Heartland.

