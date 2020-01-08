Listen and Subscribe Today
Eyes on the South

Pickled Memories

By  |  January 8, 2020
All photos © Adrian White All photos © Adrian White

Artist: Adrian White

Project: Pickled Memories: White’s Only

Description: Concerned with inter-generational memory and trauma, photographer Adrian White has created a series of photographs documenting his family’s past and present, while imagining a better future. In Mason jars like those his grandmother used for canning preserves, White suspends family snapshots in corn syrup, capturing the “pickled memories” in various settings: smashed against the pavement, buried in the backyard, neatly lined up on a porch railing.

In addition to their appearances in the archival photographs, White’s family is central to the project, with his mother, siblings, and nieces and nephews participating in many of the photoshoots. The effect is that of a timeline folding in on itself, with what once was past now fully present. By creating parallel timelines and nesting history within contemporary images, White explains, his process “places as much an emphasis on preserving memories as it does creating images. Memories have the power to heal. We just have to pay attention to what they’re trying to tell us.”

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1895-pickled-memories#sigProId1f2b26dc2e

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Los Angeles and New York-based photographer Adrian White creates portraiture primarily dealing with memory, trauma, and history from the perspective of people of the African diaspora. His goal is to connect with his ancestors by remembering the past, documenting the present, and imagining a utopian future.

Pop Up Oxford | Learn More!
UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Folk Alliance International 2020 Conference | New Orleans
Hollins University | Jackson Center for Creative Writing
OA's 2019-2020 South Words Series | Learn More
SC Humanities | Inspiring. Engaging. Enriching.
Visit Upcountry South Carolina | Learn More
Shop OA Goods