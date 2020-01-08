Artist: Adrian White
Project: Pickled Memories: White’s Only
Description: Concerned with inter-generational memory and trauma, photographer Adrian White has created a series of photographs documenting his family’s past and present, while imagining a better future. In Mason jars like those his grandmother used for canning preserves, White suspends family snapshots in corn syrup, capturing the “pickled memories” in various settings: smashed against the pavement, buried in the backyard, neatly lined up on a porch railing.
In addition to their appearances in the archival photographs, White’s family is central to the project, with his mother, siblings, and nieces and nephews participating in many of the photoshoots. The effect is that of a timeline folding in on itself, with what once was past now fully present. By creating parallel timelines and nesting history within contemporary images, White explains, his process “places as much an emphasis on preserving memories as it does creating images. Memories have the power to heal. We just have to pay attention to what they’re trying to tell us.”
