Artist: Tamara Reynolds
Project: The Drake
Description: Tamara Reynolds’s series, The Drake, documents with arresting clarity the community in and around the Drake Motel in Nashville, Tennessee, a city block populated by what she calls the “resentfully tolerated,” people living under the shroud of substance abuse, maintaining their addictions through panhandling, day laboring, and prostitution. In provocative portraits and striking cityscapes, Reynolds captures the discomforting truth of surviving on the margins. As Reynolds attests in her artist’s statement, “These are not easy pictures, but my hope is that the images give space for viewers to move closer, to enter the stillness of the photographs and consider the lives of those looking back.”
