By  |  December 18, 2019
All photos © Tamara Reynolds All photos © Tamara Reynolds

Artist: Tamara Reynolds

Project: The Drake

Description: Tamara Reynolds’s series, The Drake, documents with arresting clarity the community in and around the Drake Motel in Nashville, Tennessee, a city block populated by what she calls the “resentfully tolerated,” people living under the shroud of substance abuse, maintaining their addictions through panhandling, day laboring, and prostitution. In provocative portraits and striking cityscapes, Reynolds captures the discomforting truth of surviving on the margins. As Reynolds attests in her artist’s statement, “These are not easy pictures, but my hope is that the images give space for viewers to move closer, to enter the stillness of the photographs and consider the lives of those looking back.”

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Tamara Reynolds is a documentary photographer whose unyielding eye considers what it means to be human in today’s society. In particular, her work focuses on the lives of those who are usually unseen. Her goal as a photographer is to be “curious, fearless and compassionate.” Prior to her current work in documentary photography, Reynolds was a commercial photographer for 25 years and a pioneer as a woman in the business. Her work has appeared in many national publications including Rolling Stone, Forbes, the New York Times Magazine and the Wall Street Journal, and has been part of numerous national advertising campaigns.

