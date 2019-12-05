Artist: Alex Harris
Project: Our Strange New Land: Photographs by Alex Harris
Description: In the latest exhibition for its Picturing the South project, Atlanta’s High Museum of Art presents Our Strange New Land: Photographs by Alex Harris. Taken over the course of two years and encompassing most of the South, Harris’s series documents independent film sets, exploring “how the region is seen, imagined, and created by contemporary visual storytellers.”
The photographs consist primarily of portraits, but, as the museum cites, these images capture “both the scenes constructed for film productions and the activity that unfolded around and adjacent to the sets, often blurring the lines between staged storytelling and real-life....Though he leaves clues, Harris never fully reveals which pictures are contrived for the cinema and which are documentary happenstance.”
Our Strange New Land debuts more than sixty new works by Alex Harris and is on display at the High Museum until May 3, 2020. Find the full details here.

