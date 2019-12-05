Listen and Subscribe Today
Eyes on the South

On Set

By  |  December 5, 2019
All photos © Alex Harris All photos © Alex Harris

Artist: Alex Harris

Project: Our Strange New Land: Photographs by Alex Harris

Description: In the latest exhibition for its Picturing the South project, Atlanta’s High Museum of Art presents Our Strange New Land: Photographs by Alex Harris. Taken over the course of two years and encompassing most of the South, Harris’s series documents independent film sets, exploring “how the region is seen, imagined, and created by contemporary visual storytellers.”

The photographs consist primarily of portraits, but, as the museum cites, these images capture “both the scenes constructed for film productions and the activity that unfolded around and adjacent to the sets, often blurring the lines between staged storytelling and real-life....Though he leaves clues, Harris never fully reveals which pictures are contrived for the cinema and which are documentary happenstance.

Our Strange New Land debuts more than sixty new works by Alex Harris and is on display at the High Museum until May 3, 2020. Find the full details here.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1890-on-set#sigProId7c5da46ca1

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For over 40 years, Harris (American, born 1949) has photographed across the American South and in locations as disparate as the Inuit villages of Alaska; the streets of Havana, Cuba; and the fish markets of Mumbai, India. He has taught at Duke University since 1980. His awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, a Rockefeller Foundation Humanities Fellowship and a Lyndhurst Prize. Harris’ work is represented in major photographic collections, including those of the High Museum of Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

Let's Eat! Origins & Evolution of Tennessee Food | Learn More
Jackson Center for Creative Writing | Hollins University
Enjoy the Holiday Season in Oxford, Mississippi
Ring It In! | New Year's Eve in Tupelo, Mississippi
Folk Alliance International 2020 Conference | New Orleans
Double Your Gift With Heifer's Holiday Match!
Experience Arts & Culture in Columbia SC
SC Humanities | Inspiring. Engaging. Enriching.
Ending Hunger & Poverty from the Ground Up | Heifer International
Ranky Tanky | Tour Dates and More
Mandolin Orange | Tides of a Teardrop
Discover Georgetown SC
Let It Glow at Discovery Park of America | Learn More
Explore South Carolina's Hammock Coast
Memory is a Strange Bell: The Art of William Christenberry | Ogden Museum
Macon Music Trail | Learn More
Move to Your Own Beat | Greenwood, SC
Visit Upcountry South Carolina | Learn More