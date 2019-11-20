Travelin' Thru | Now Available
Artist: Lake Roberson Newton

Project: Flowers for the Dead

Description: In an effort to manifest William Faulkner’s idea that “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” Lake Roberson Newton’s project, Flowers for the Dead, examines the preservation of historical homes, exploring how previously private spaces are transformed for, and by, public consumption. The photographs in this series illustrate that because these houses and museums continue to be cared for by curators and shaped by the visitors who pass through their halls, they have not been lost to history. The very fact of their changing purpose has maintained their relevance. Tight shots of chairs and beds underscore the intimacy of these rooms and the objects in them, humanizing the people who might have sat or slept there. As a whole, the images remind viewers that, while these homes have been preserved, they are anything but static.

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Lake Roberson Newton is a lens-based artist from Memphis, Tennessee. He received his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 2009. His work explores both banal moments and historical spaces, and tests how these can be elevated as signs or signifiers of human existence and communication. The work is generated utilizing the diverse media of digital photography, flatbed scanners, video, drones and sound.

