Episode Four: Mary Ann and One Eyed Dan

Listen now!
EPISODE SUMMARY
OA editors share their favorite stories and behind-the-scenes moments creating the upcoming South Carolina Music Issue. Plus, hear Deputy Editor Maxwell George in conversation with David Ramsey as they discuss Ramsey’s story in the issue, a feature on Shovels and Rope, and why writing is like lighting a room.
EPISODE NOTES
EDITORS’ ROUNDTABLE
OA Editors discuss the upcoming South Carolina Music Issue and share their favorite stories and behind-the-scenes moments. Plus: A preview of the issue’s tracklist.
Featuring Eliza Borné, Maxwell George, Jay Jennings, and Hannah Saulters.
IN CONVERSATION
Deputy Editor Maxwell George with OA contributor David Ramsey.
TOP 5
Maxwell George shares his favorite Southern Music Issue moments.
Subscribe now and never miss an episode!
For more information visit oxfordamerican.org/pointssouth.