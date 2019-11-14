Travelin' Thru | Now Available
Notebook

Episode Four: Mary Ann and One Eyed Dan

By  |  November 14, 2019
Listen now!

EPISODE SUMMARY

OA editors share their favorite stories and behind-the-scenes moments creating the upcoming South Carolina Music Issue. Plus, hear Deputy Editor Maxwell George in conversation with David Ramsey as they discuss Ramsey’s story in the issue, a feature on Shovels and Rope, and why writing is like lighting a room.

EPISODE NOTES

EDITORS’ ROUNDTABLE
OA Editors discuss the upcoming South Carolina Music Issue and share their favorite stories and behind-the-scenes moments. Plus: A preview of the issue’s tracklist.
Featuring Eliza Borné, Maxwell George, Jay Jennings, and Hannah Saulters.

IN CONVERSATION
Deputy Editor Maxwell George with OA contributor David Ramsey.

TOP 5
Maxwell George shares his favorite Southern Music Issue moments.

For more information visit oxfordamerican.org/pointssouth.

Sara A. Lewis earned her PhD from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Writers. She is associate editor of the Oxford American.

