Eyes on the South

Night Hike

By  |  October 9, 2019
All photos © Meg Roussos All photos © Meg Roussos

Artist: Meg Roussos

Project: Pseudo Night

Description: Meg Roussos’s Pseudo Night series, according to the artist, evokes “a constructed reflection” of her experience with long-distance hiking. The images in her project meditate on the stillness and isolation of walking alone. As seen in Roussos’s work—where a fabricated night falls on paths through snow, grass, gravel, and mud—the contrast between moving forward and staying still, between daylight and nighttime, resounds. This juxtaposition, Roussos suggests, is not to “relay sentimental or celebratory imagery of the landscape,” but rather to “reflect the suspended meditative moment in time that happens” on the trail.

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Meg Roussos (b. 1990 / Ohio) is finishing her MFA degree in East Tennessee. After earning a B.S. in Photojournalism from Ohio University, she completed the Triple Crown hiking over 7,500 miles. Recent explorations reflect this cathartic journey which deepened her bond to the land. See more of her work at her website and on Instagram.

