Night Hike

Artist: Meg Roussos
Project: Pseudo Night
Description: Meg Roussos’s Pseudo Night series, according to the artist, evokes “a constructed reflection” of her experience with long-distance hiking. The images in her project meditate on the stillness and isolation of walking alone. As seen in Roussos’s work—where a fabricated night falls on paths through snow, grass, gravel, and mud—the contrast between moving forward and staying still, between daylight and nighttime, resounds. This juxtaposition, Roussos suggests, is not to “relay sentimental or celebratory imagery of the landscape,” but rather to “reflect the suspended meditative moment in time that happens” on the trail.
