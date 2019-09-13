Eyes on the South

Artist of Industry

By  |  September 13, 2019
All photos © Richard Sexton All photos © Richard Sexton

Artist: Richard Sexton

Project: Enigmatic Stream

Description: Richard Sexton’s forthcoming book Enigmatic Stream: Industrial Landscapes of the Lower Mississippi River documents, in close to one hundred images spanning nearly twenty years of work, the role of industry along the riverbank. “I am drawn to environments that are not destined to last, and whose final chapter may be soon written,” says Sexton, who shot the series in black and white “to evoke the technological era,” a time when these industrial sites “were celebrated and romanticized as the feats of human ingenuity they genuinely are.”

Juxtaposing the hulking silhouettes of these places against their adjacent surroundings—residential areas, agricultural pastures, and seemingly undisturbed wetlands—Sexton poses the question of how to facilitate economic development in the region while maintaining the health of the nearby ecosystem.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1833-artist-of-industry#sigProId4f0ffda85f

 In conjunction with the book’s release next week, the Historic New Orleans Collection will exhibit a selection of photographs from Enigmatic Stream. Find the full details here.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Richard Sexton is a fine art and media photographer whose work has been published and exhibited worldwide. His photographs have been featured in AbitarePhotographer’s Forum, and View Camera magazines, as well as many others. Enigmatic Stream is his 14th book. 

