Water Feature

Artist: Frank Hamrick

Project: It was there all along

Description: “As the grandson of a well driller, I learned at an early age that water does not originate from a faucet, nor simply disappear after going down the drain,” writes Frank Hamrick of his inspiration for his latest series, It was there all along. Compiled in an artists’ book of collodion tintype photographs, the project illustrates Hamrick’s belief that water connects people “to one another and to nature,” a perspective that is evident in images whose themes range from transportation and recreation to flooding and coastal erosion.


It was there all along is on view at the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta, Georgia, through Saturday, October 6, 2019.

Hamrick’s work has appeared previously in Eyes on the South, here.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Frank Hamrick’s work is housed in institutions including the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Griffin Museum of Photography, and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and has been profiled by NPR. Frank is the MFA graduate program coordinator and a professor of photography, video and book arts at Louisiana Tech University’s School of Design. Frank’s handmade books combine photography and storytelling with papermaking and letterpress printing to address universal topics including time, relationships, nature and home. Frank’s artists’ book Harder than writing a good haiku earned the 2017 Houston Center for Photography Fellowship and was awarded first place in the 2017 Los Angeles Festival of Photography’s Photobook Competition. More of Frank’s work is available at frankhamrick.com 

