Eyes on the South

Traces of the Past

By  |  August 6, 2019
© Sean Crutchfield © Sean Crutchfield

Artist: Sean Crutchfield

Project: Palimpsests

Description In his series Palimpsests, film photographer Sean Crutchfield documents the places “where the past and present collide” in small-town Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Based on the idea that “the South is a place where traces of the past remain even as the people, structures, and environments around us weather and change,” Crutchfield’s ongoing project captures in soft focus and a faded color palette spaces and structures worn away by sunshine and the passage of time.

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Sean Crutchfield is a film photographer and native of the Florida panhandle with an affinity for the people, landscapes, and vernacular architecture of the American South. He can be found driving around the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama tri-state area looking for images to share on his Instagram account, @the_grain_silo, and his website, crutchphoto.com. In Late June and September of 2020, Sean will have an exhibit of his work at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan, Alabama.

