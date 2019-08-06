Artist: Sean Crutchfield
Project: Palimpsests
Description In his series Palimpsests, film photographer Sean Crutchfield documents the places “where the past and present collide” in small-town Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Based on the idea that “the South is a place where traces of the past remain even as the people, structures, and environments around us weather and change,” Crutchfield’s ongoing project captures in soft focus and a faded color palette spaces and structures worn away by sunshine and the passage of time.
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1796-traces-of-the-past#sigProId2e16fa9d2f
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..