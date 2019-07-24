Eyes on the South

Rural Resilience

By  |  July 24, 2019
© Ty White © Ty White

Artist: Ty White

Project: Sippi

Description: Ty White covers a lot of ground in Sippi, an ongoing series of scenes spanning the Mississippi Delta, a region whose backroads he knows well. In vignettes of the state’s unique “relics, local characters, and open landscapes,” White brings clarity and visibility to what is often isolated and unseen. While he understands the poverty and difficulty that run through the Delta, it emerges in his photographs as a place of resilience and beauty.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1792-rural-resilience#sigProId79ac5c0bd4

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Ty White is a self-taught photographer from Memphis, Tennessee, who currently works and resides in Jackson, Mississippi. You can find more of his work by following him on Instagram @tlwhite_.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas | Summer Playlist
Mississippi Book Festival | August 17
UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Visit Oxford, Mississippi
Experience Spirits of the Passage Today
King Biscuit Blues Festival | October 9-12, 2019
Shop OA Goods
Learn More | Winthrop Rockefeller Institute
OA 2019-2020 Concert Series | Tickets On Sale Now