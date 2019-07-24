Artist: Ty White
Project: Sippi
Description: Ty White covers a lot of ground in Sippi, an ongoing series of scenes spanning the Mississippi Delta, a region whose backroads he knows well. In vignettes of the state’s unique “relics, local characters, and open landscapes,” White brings clarity and visibility to what is often isolated and unseen. While he understands the poverty and difficulty that run through the Delta, it emerges in his photographs as a place of resilience and beauty.
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1792-rural-resilience#sigProId79ac5c0bd4
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich.