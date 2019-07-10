Eyes on the South

Growing Pains

By  |  July 10, 2019
© Jake Harrison Miller © Jake Harrison Miller

Artist: Jake Harrison Miller

Project: I’m Right Here

Description: In his ongoing series I’m Right Here, Jake Harrison Miller explores his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. Interested in “revealing the fractured landscape of Knoxville and its complex beauty,” Miller trains his lens on neighbors, family members, and strangers at a time when the city is changing rapidly. Gentrification, substance abuse, and homelessness characterize the area, a stand-in for cities across the country that face the same growing pains. In thoughtful stills and surprising portraits, Harris has made it his goal to “pay attention” to his subjects and “emphasize their individual significance as human beings.”

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Jake Harrison Miller is a self-taught photographer living and working in Knoxville, Tennessee. Follow him on Instagram @jake.harrison.miller.

