Color Celebration

Artist: Amanda Greene

Project: Humid and Tiresome

Description: In Amanda Greene’s series, Humid and Tiresome, the artist delights in finding surprising objects in unexpected places. Taxidermied animals lounge above a grocery store cooler of cold-cuts. A hand-lettered sign advertises watermelons along a frost-covered median. While some of her images are accented with bold textures and tones—shiny balloons, unnaturally bright flower arrangements—others are characterized by a more subtle monochrome; together, they create what Greene calls a “celebration of color” meant “to tell a story about a place and the relationship it has with its residents.”

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Amanda Greene is from Atlanta, Georgia. She lived in Southern California for over 15 years and received a BFA from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. She currently lives near Athens, Georgia, and works as a fine art, commercial, and editorial photographer. Her work can be seen on Instagram @amandagreenephotographs.

