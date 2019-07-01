Artist: Amanda Greene
Project: Humid and Tiresome
Description: In Amanda Greene’s series, Humid and Tiresome, the artist delights in finding surprising objects in unexpected places. Taxidermied animals lounge above a grocery store cooler of cold-cuts. A hand-lettered sign advertises watermelons along a frost-covered median. While some of her images are accented with bold textures and tones—shiny balloons, unnaturally bright flower arrangements—others are characterized by a more subtle monochrome; together, they create what Greene calls a “celebration of color” meant “to tell a story about a place and the relationship it has with its residents.”
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1786-color-celebration#sigProId9cbd019c60
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..