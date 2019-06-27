Notebook

Write to the Oxford American

By  |  June 27, 2019
Write to the Oxford American

We would like to hear from you.

The Oxford American is more than a magazine; the Oxford American is a community. Our readers’ enthusiasms and feedback are essential to this quarterly endeavor. In the spirit of the Oxford American’s mission to celebrate and explore the complexity and vitality of the American South, the magazine will begin publishing letters to the editor in the fall issue and going forward. If you would like to respond to a story published in the magazine, we welcome your letter.

Please send letters to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the subject line “Letter to the Editor” and include your full name and address. Letters may be edited for length and clarity, and may be published in any medium. All letters become the property of the Oxford American.

Subscribe to the Oxford American. 

From the editors of the Oxford American.

More from Oxford American

Bob Dylan - The Rolling Thunder Revue | Available Now
UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Eureka Springs, Arkansas | Summer Playlist
Shop OA Goods
Furious Hours by Casey Cep | Available Now
OA 2019-2020 Concert Series | Tickets On Sale Now
Join the Oxford American Society