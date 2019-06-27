Write to the Oxford American

We would like to hear from you.
The Oxford American is more than a magazine; the Oxford American is a community. Our readers’ enthusiasms and feedback are essential to this quarterly endeavor. In the spirit of the Oxford American’s mission to celebrate and explore the complexity and vitality of the American South, the magazine will begin publishing letters to the editor in the fall issue and going forward. If you would like to respond to a story published in the magazine, we welcome your letter.
Please send letters to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the subject line “Letter to the Editor” and include your full name and address. Letters may be edited for length and clarity, and may be published in any medium. All letters become the property of the Oxford American.