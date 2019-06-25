People and Places

Artist: Whitten Sabbatini
Project: Another Day in Paradise
Description: For the poignant series Another Day in Paradise, Whitten Sabbatini captures quiet moments across the Hill Country of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana in his black and white landscapes and portraits. Sabbatini cites The Heart is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers and Junior Kimbrough’s “hazy recordings from North Mississippi” as his inspiration for this project, and their joint influence is evident in the carefully constructed scenes that encapsulate entire narratives about the rural South in a single frame.
