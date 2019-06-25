People and Places

Eyes on the South

Description: For the poignant series Another Day in Paradise, Whitten Sabbatini captures quiet moments across the Hill Country of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana in his black and white landscapes and portraits. Sabbatini cites The Heart is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers and Junior Kimbrough’s “hazy recordings from North Mississippi” as his inspiration for this project, and their joint influence is evident in the carefully constructed scenes that encapsulate entire narratives about the rural South in a single frame.  

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Whitten Sabbatini received his MFA from Columbia College Chicago in 2017. Sabbatini’s photographs are held in various permanent collections, including the Museum of Contemporary Photography, the Joan Flasch Artists’ Book Collection, and the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Another Day in Paradise was nominated for MACK's First Book Award and released in Spring 2018. Find him on Instagram @whittensabbatini.

