Between the Magical and the Mundane

Artist: Maury Gortemiller
Project: Do the Priest in Different Voices
Description: Maury Gortemiller’s years-long project, Do the Priest in Different Voices, was inspired by his early memories of a family Bible. Enthralled by its illustrations, Gortemiller recalls that they “evoked both comfort and trepidation” and “moved me to contemplate the unseen.” This contemplation led him to create photographs that are rich in texture and disarming in their subject.
This spring, the series was published as a book. In his foreword, Richard McCabe calls the surreal images comprising the series “hard to decipher—a mishmash of seemingly dissonant visual elements,” but notes they are in fact subtly connected by “common themes central to art in the South: memory, mythology, family and place.”
Earlier images from the series appeared in a previous Eyes on the South, which you can see here.
