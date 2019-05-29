Eyes on the South

Optimism and Obsolescence

By  |  May 29, 2019
© Graham Hamby © Graham Hamby

Artist: Graham Hamby

Project: Piedmont

Description: In his project, Piedmont, Graham Hamby comments on the cycle of land development—creation, disrepair, and abandonment—with photographs of painted murals, neglected storefronts, and spare landscapes. These seemingly dissonant images point to the perpetual optimism of building something new and the unfortunate inevitability of its decline. Scenes of archaeological sites and historical markers form a through line for the series, connecting the past with the present and raising questions about consumerism, land use, and what remains when a place, or even a civilization, deteriorates.   

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1775-optimism-and-obsolescence#sigProId473731dd7c

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Graham Hamby grew up in Athens, Georgia, and now lives and works in Los Angeles, California. More of his work can be seen on his website, grahamby.com

Available Now | The Felice Brothers - Undress
OA 2019-2020 Concert Series | Tickets On Sale Now
UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Cry Joy Park—Gardens of Dark and Light | Now at Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art
2019 Tupelo, MS Spring Events & Festivals
Mayfest in Eureka Springs, AR | Learn More
Arkansas Shakespeare Festival | Get Your Tickets Today!
Hot Springs Village | Learn More