Optimism and Obsolescence

Artist: Graham Hamby
Project: Piedmont
Description: In his project, Piedmont, Graham Hamby comments on the cycle of land development—creation, disrepair, and abandonment—with photographs of painted murals, neglected storefronts, and spare landscapes. These seemingly dissonant images point to the perpetual optimism of building something new and the unfortunate inevitability of its decline. Scenes of archaeological sites and historical markers form a through line for the series, connecting the past with the present and raising questions about consumerism, land use, and what remains when a place, or even a civilization, deteriorates.
