Artist: Scott Dalton
Project: Six Thousand Mile Parade
Description: After working in South America for over a decade, Scott Dalton returned to his home state of Texas to explore the American South in his ongoing project, Six Thousand Mile Parade. The title of the series aptly references James Agee and Walker Evans’s Let Us Now Praise Famous Men. Attempting to model the “passion, concern, and unflinching realism” of that source material, Dalton’s intimate portraits scale down to an individual level the “hyper-local and devastatingly ubiquitous” effects of widespread gentrification, divisive immigration policies, and economic inequality. With painstaking clarity, Dalton captures scenes from Louisiana bayous, small-town Alabama, and urban centers of Texas, documenting a pervasive sense of isolation across the South and the hope that defies it.
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1752-parade-route#sigProId4350f96297
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..