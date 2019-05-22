Eyes on the South

Parade Route

By  |  May 22, 2019
© Scott Dalton © Scott Dalton

Artist: Scott Dalton

Project: Six Thousand Mile Parade

Description: After working in South America for over a decade, Scott Dalton returned to his home state of Texas to explore the American South in his ongoing project, Six Thousand Mile Parade. The title of the series aptly references James Agee and Walker Evans’s Let Us Now Praise Famous Men. Attempting to model the “passion, concern, and unflinching realism” of that source material, Dalton’s intimate portraits scale down to an individual level the “hyper-local and devastatingly ubiquitous” effects of widespread gentrification, divisive immigration policies, and economic inequality. With painstaking clarity, Dalton captures scenes from Louisiana bayous, small-town Alabama, and urban centers of Texas, documenting a pervasive sense of isolation across the South and the hope that defies it.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1752-parade-route#sigProId4350f96297

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Scott Dalton is a photographer living in Houston, Texas. He was based for 14 years throughout Latin America, mainly in Bogotá, Colombia, where he photographed the civil conflict and drug war before returning to his home state of Texas. Currently he is working on long-term projects along the U.S.-Mexico border and in the American South. You can follow Scott on Instagram @scott.a.dalton.

Available Now | The Felice Brothers - Undress
OA 2019-2020 Concert Series | Tickets On Sale Now
UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Cry Joy Park—Gardens of Dark and Light | Now at Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art
2019 Tupelo, MS Spring Events & Festivals
Mayfest in Eureka Springs, AR | Learn More
Arkansas Shakespeare Festival | Get Your Tickets Today!
Hot Springs Village | Learn More