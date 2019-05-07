Pressures and Promise

Artist: Anderson Wrangle
Project: Savannah River Basin Photographic Survey
Description: With reverence and a sense of environmental urgency, Anderson Wrangle traces the course of several tributaries, including the Chattooga, Tugaloo, and Seneca rivers, as they wind their way to the Hartwell Dam and the Savannah River. Consisting of images of rushing streams, secluded lakes, and the structures that disrupt or contain these waterways, the Savannah River Basin Photographic Survey depicts water as both a vital resource and a recreational point of connection. The series illustrates Wrangle’s perspective that art, in conversation with ecology, can be an important tool for environmental education and that the “pressures and threats to our environment should be considered even as we appreciate the beauty and promise of the Earth.”
