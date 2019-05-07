Eyes on the South

Pressures and Promise

By  |  May 7, 2019
Project: Savannah River Basin Photographic Survey

Description: With reverence and a sense of environmental urgency, Anderson Wrangle traces the course of several tributaries, including the Chattooga, Tugaloo, and Seneca rivers, as they wind their way to the Hartwell Dam and the Savannah River. Consisting of images of rushing streams, secluded lakes, and the structures that disrupt or contain these waterways, the Savannah River Basin Photographic Survey depicts water as both a vital resource and a recreational point of connection. The series illustrates Wrangle’s perspective that art, in conversation with ecology, can be an important tool for environmental education and that the “pressures and threats to our environment should be considered even as we appreciate the beauty and promise of the Earth.”

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Anderson Wrangle is from Houston, Texas. He studied at Sewanee, NYU and the University of Houston. He has lived, and worked in Prague, Portland, New York, Houston, and South Carolina. He has lived, and worked in Clemson since 2007, where he is an Associate Professor in the Department of Art.

