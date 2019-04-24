Eyes on the South

Houses of Worship

By  |  April 24, 2019
© Stan Strembicki © Stan Strembicki

Artist: Stan Strembicki

Project: A Matter of Faith

Description: Stan Strembicki’s project, A Matter of Faith, represents thirteen years of work documenting the afterlife of churches affected by Hurricane Katrina in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans. In the weeks following the storm, Strembicki photographed forty-four houses of worship, then revisited them year after year, speaking with pastors, deacons, and members, recording the state of their church and its structures. Some of the Ninth Ward’s churches remain in disrepair, still harboring the thick mud brought in by floods, but many have been salvaged or rebuilt, providing a shining light of stability for those families rattled by Katrina in 2005. As a result, Strembicki’s images, which span this period of wreckage and transformation, have become “less about the ‘before and after’ and more about the power of faith-based institutions to rebuild a community.”

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1738-houses-of-worship#sigProId5e0a48312d

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Stan Strembicki is an emeritus professor at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He has worked extensively in New Orleans since 1984 and has photographed the past twenty-eight Mardis Gras in that city. He recently completed a thirteen-year post-Katrina project that encompassed five different portfolios of photographs.

