Easy to Come Home to

A Conversation with Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg
inger, songwriter, and guitarist Joan Shelley, along with acoustic guitarist Nathan Salsburg, recently drove to Little Rock from her home base in Louisville to perform as a special addition to the Oxford American’s 2018-19 concert series at South on Main. It was a special night for the magazine, welcoming two beloved contributors to our home base. Salsburg, who is also the curator of the Alan Lomax Archive, has written regularly for the OA since 2013—about repatriating fieldwork in the Mississippi Delta, about the prison work songs of J. B. Smith and the oral biography of singer and educator Bessie Jones, and, most recently, about Cas Wallin and balladry tradition of Madison County for last year’s North Carolina Music Issue. Both were collaborators on our 2017 Kentucky Music Issue, which featured Shelley on two songs: her own “By the Ohio” and the Locust Grove Octet’s “Pretty Polly,” a contemporary arrangement of the ballad based on an incomplete 1937 recording of the Pine Mountain Girls Octet of Harlan County.
Shelley and Salsburg began collaborating a little over a decade ago, shortly after they both, separately, returned to their hometown of Louisville, Shelley from Georgia and Salsburg from New York City. Shelley released her self-titled fourth album in 2017; Salsburg released his third solo acoustic album, Third, last year. Before their performance in Little Rock, the duo sat down with the OA to discuss the nature of their collaboration, the evolving music scene in Louisville, and why they say artists no longer have to live in coastal cities to gain a national following.
You’re often labeled as folk musicians. Is that the genre you think best characterizes your work?
JS:
I understand that if you’re a record store, you have to sort things and folk is an easy category for us to fall into. But if you’re a music nerd and a music writer then you would not say folk; folk wouldn’t mean a confessional songwriter, which is what I am. Folk music should be communal, something like, “You guys know this one? Here, sing along.”
NS:
I just feel like folk as a genre gets applied to what we do a lot. It is shorthand. But there still has not really been a thing that describes the confessional songwriter. Singer/songwriter is the closest thing. Folk is so difficult because the thing that Dylan did, the thing that Emmylou Harris did, the thing that gets called folk really is diametrically opposed to the folk process, the folk tradition, because of its individuality.
Why did you both decide to return to Louisville instead of, say, Nashville?
NS:
I moved back to Louisville because I was not making music, and I wanted to be, and I didn’t have a space to do it in New York. I just didn’t have the metaphysical space to do it. I was exhausted, and I was done with New York. I felt like Louisville was the easiest place to collaborate—the easiest place to get out from if you are touring and so easy to come home to.
For the first time in a very long time, I feel like things are happening in Louisville that bring in not just neighborhoods, but the whole city. When I was growing up, it was one of the most segregated cities in America and remains that way culturally, ethnically, neighborhood-wise, but that’s changing. It is so cool to see that there is the gospel community, the hip-hop community, the bluegrass and the string band community. People are engaging with one another now. It is a city that obviously wants to be more than it has been in the past. It is exciting to be a part of that and to feel you have a cultural impact—it is important for people like us, for people with a progressive perspective who are serious about making art, to be in places like Kentucky. I just want to tell people, “Stop moving to Brooklyn. Everyone stop moving to L.A.”
JS:
There’s all kinds of music in Nashville. It is a music scene. It’s kind of nice to go there because it is like, “Oh, [musicians] are legitimate members of society.” Whereas in Louisville, it’s kind of like, “Well, what are you doing?” But now that everything can be done remotely . . . I can reach anybody. And when I hear about friends who moved to Brooklyn, and they can barely pay their rent, it is like, “Why would you do that?” It seems crazy.
NS:
On the Kentucky Music Issue sampler, there’s this band, Freak Water, and they are these wonderful two women who are playing this punk-country kind of thing. The idea behind the band is that there was something in the water that made things freaky in Louisville. It is true—really visionary people come out of this town. There is a great sense of, if not pride in the city, a continuity that people want to preserve.
How did your collaboration begin?
JS:
I was going to all of the shows I could after coming back to Louisville from Georgia, where I went to school. I was [looking] at the music scene again, or for the first time, and I saw a show of Nathan playing with some other people and really liked it, and started talking to them more. Then I asked Nathan to play one of my songs when I was recording Gingko and after that he would always be featured on at least one [song per album]. Then I just hit that point of thinking, “We need to do more with less.” I was playing with a big five-piece band and we spent so much time editing things down. I finally said, “Let’s try this the other way. Let’s try to be as small as possible then add to it if something is missing.” That’s when I decided, I’m going to make a record with just Nathan. And that was Over and Even.
How has your collaboration evolved?
JS:
Nathan writes and composes and arranges things [of his own]. I do all of the writing by myself and then bring it to him if I think it is a song that he would do well with. He has arrangement suggestions, and we move things around and add chords or things.
But sometimes I like to withhold the songs until we get very near a recording session so they are kind of raw. [My goal is] to keep it a little bit intimate by being sort of impressionistic—not very well practiced or not very routine. The voice becomes a little rigid once muscle memory teaches you how to sing something, so I like for Nathan and Jim Elkington, who we play with a lot, to not know what is going to happen. It is a little searching and that is a big part of the process at this point for me. I like to keep Nathan in the dark sometimes.
How do you feel about where you are in your careers? How are people discovering you?
NS:
There are people in our orbit who say, “Where do you want to take this next? How big do you want to get?” It is so corporate in a bizarre way. There is a word that I hate almost [more than] any in contemporary business, when people talk about “growing the business,” and using “grow” in that way. Something about it is so robotic and seems so ugly, just vulgar.
JS:
We have friends who have different opinions about how to go about this now with streaming and different ways of putting your music out there. [I keep asking myself,] “What is the gentlest way to get people who resonate with us to access our music and enjoy it in the right way?” I am not going for mass audience. I just don’t feel like I want to be in everyone’s face because it is not going to work that way. Did it help you? Cool, take it with you, pass it along.
What is coming up next for both of you?
JS:
We recorded some songs in Iceland recently and took Jim Elkington. He has three solo albums but two duo albums with this guy originally from England who lives in Chicago. They are just acoustic guitar slayers together so I wanted to take them even though I can play guitar and can handle it myself.
NS:
Jim Elkington—James Elkington is his stage name—is just an unspeakably gifted multi-instrumentalist who plays with tons of people on his previous records and did all of the arrangements on Joan’s new record.
JS:
I think it is hysterical that I keep myself surrounded with essentially acoustic guitar players. We went to Iceland, recorded these songs, and Jim played drums and keys and things like that. That is coming soon.
NS:
I have been working for the past few years on arranging a bunch of Hebrew psalms, in Hebrew. They are songs about singing. I am not much of a singer but I grew up Jewish and had a bar mitzvah and all of that and it has been fun to sing again. I don’t write lyrics but I have enjoyed arranging these Hebrew lyrics, writing music for them. I have just started to record some of that, but it is a very long-term thing. I don’t know if I have another solo instrumental record in me anytime soon, so this is a fun way to stretch out and do something different.
