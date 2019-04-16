Eyes on the South

False Seas

By  |  April 16, 2019
© Brooke White © Brooke White

Artist: Brooke White

Project: Southern Oceans

Description: Viewed without context, their shores stretching far into the horizon, Brooke White’s photos conjure the vast bodies of water she grew up admiring in her childhood on the coast. White’s images, however, are not oceans at all, but reservoirs—land-locked and manufactured lakes that exist throughout the South. Based in Oxford, Mississippi, White has spent the past twenty years documenting these types of false seas, and her project, Southern Oceans, relies on “photography’s potential to de-familiarize the harnessed water of enormous public-works projects, transforming them into newly imagined landscapes.”

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1721-false-seas#sigProIdad7fecf350

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Brooke White is an artist whose work focuses on landscapes, the politics of place, memory, and time. She lives in Oxford, Mississippi where she teaches photography. Her current project, Southern Oceans, imagines man-made reservoirs and constructed water spaces as the oceans of the South.

99 Cent Dreams by Eli "Paperboy" Reed | Available Now
Bentonville Film Festival | May 7-11
2019 Tupelo, MS Spring Events & Festivals
Visit Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Arkansas Literary Festival | April 25-28
Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bongé | Ogden Museum of Southern Art
Welcome to Louisiana
Hot Springs Village | Learn More
Learn More | 2019 Folk Festival in Greensboro
Jackson Center for Creative Writing | Learn More
OA's 2018-19 Concert Series at South on Main