Artist: Brooke White
Project: Southern Oceans
Description: Viewed without context, their shores stretching far into the horizon, Brooke White’s photos conjure the vast bodies of water she grew up admiring in her childhood on the coast. White’s images, however, are not oceans at all, but reservoirs—land-locked and manufactured lakes that exist throughout the South. Based in Oxford, Mississippi, White has spent the past twenty years documenting these types of false seas, and her project, Southern Oceans, relies on “photography’s potential to de-familiarize the harnessed water of enormous public-works projects, transforming them into newly imagined landscapes.”
