Eyes on the South

The Flyover

By  |  April 9, 2019
© Ashley Jones © Ashley Jones

Artist: Ashley Jones

Project: Frogtown to Victory

Description: In 2010 Ashley Jones began documenting the homes, businesses, and churches affected by the Earl T. Shinhoster Bridge on Interstate 16, one of Savannah’s “flyover” highway structures. Many at-risk residential areas, including the historically African-American “Frogtown” neighborhood, intersect with the interstate, and have experienced a decline in viability since the bridge’s completion in 1967. As seen in Jones’s images, numerous Savannah institutions now sit displaced from commuter traffic, bypassed and struggling. Still, Jones argues, the symbolism of these landmarks persists, and they represent a crucial thread in the city’s cultural history. “My photographs,” Jones writes, “depict the architectural structures that remain, and provide an understanding of the historic and contemporary context of this community.”

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1718-the-flyover#sigProIdd72ac74e50

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Ashley Jones is a curator, educator and internationally exhibiting artist. Her photographic work explores the connection between landscape, place, and community. Selections of her work are on view in Rome, Italy, and she is a 2019 juror for Artisphere, an annual arts festival.

Bentonville Film Festival | May 7-11
2019 Tupelo, MS Spring Events & Festivals
Visit Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bongé | Ogden Museum of Southern Art
Word of South | 2019 Artists
Welcome to Louisiana
Hot Springs Village | Learn More
Learn More | 2019 Folk Festival in Greensboro
Jackson Center for Creative Writing | Learn More
OA's 2018-19 Concert Series at South on Main