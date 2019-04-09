Artist: Ashley Jones
Project: Frogtown to Victory
Description: In 2010 Ashley Jones began documenting the homes, businesses, and churches affected by the Earl T. Shinhoster Bridge on Interstate 16, one of Savannah’s “flyover” highway structures. Many at-risk residential areas, including the historically African-American “Frogtown” neighborhood, intersect with the interstate, and have experienced a decline in viability since the bridge’s completion in 1967. As seen in Jones’s images, numerous Savannah institutions now sit displaced from commuter traffic, bypassed and struggling. Still, Jones argues, the symbolism of these landmarks persists, and they represent a crucial thread in the city’s cultural history. “My photographs,” Jones writes, “depict the architectural structures that remain, and provide an understanding of the historic and contemporary context of this community.”
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1718-the-flyover#sigProIdd72ac74e50
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..