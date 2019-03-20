Spectrum of Suffering

Artist: Clay Maxwell Jordan
Project: Nothing’s Coming Soon
Description: Clay Maxwell Jordan’s photographs portray his appreciation for the Buddhist principles of suffering and enlightenment, and the belief that these ideals can manifest simultaneously in his art. In a sequence of quiet stills and unconventional portraits, Jordan’s subjects balance a wide spectrum of emotion and light. Viewed successively, his project, Nothing’s Coming Soon, strives to “counterbalance images of death, mortality, and decay with those of grace and unmitigated beauty.”
