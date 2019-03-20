Eyes on the South

Spectrum of Suffering

By  |  March 20, 2019
© Clay Maxwell Jordan © Clay Maxwell Jordan

Artist: Clay Maxwell Jordan

Project: Nothing’s Coming Soon

Description: Clay Maxwell Jordan’s photographs portray his appreciation for the Buddhist principles of suffering and enlightenment, and the belief that these ideals can manifest simultaneously in his art. In a sequence of quiet stills and unconventional portraits, Jordan’s subjects balance a wide spectrum of emotion and light. Viewed successively, his project, Nothing’s Coming Soon, strives to “counterbalance images of death, mortality, and decay with those of grace and unmitigated beauty.”

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1711-spectrum-of-suffering#sigProId5d38ca2667

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Clay Maxwell Jordan is a photographer and musician whose work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. He is a 2019 MacDowell fellow and currently resides in Athens, Georgia. His first monograph, Nothing’s Coming Soon, was published in February of 2019 by Fall Line Press.

Learn more at LouisianaTravel.com
Tennessee Williams Literary Festival | March 27-31, 2019
Hot Springs Village | Learn More
2019 Folk Festival in Greensboro, NC
Lafayette Spring Festivals | Learn More
Jackson Center for Creative Writing | Learn More
Books Along The Teche Literary Festival | April 5-7, 2019
Oxford Conference for the Book | March 27-29, 2019
OA's 2018-19 Concert Series at South on Main