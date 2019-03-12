A Cure for Loneliness

Artist: Daniel Dorsa
Project: Paradise
Description: Daniel Dorsa began taking the photographs for Paradise out of boredom, when he’d visit home and make long drives throughout South and Central Florida, looking for stimulation and a cure for the loneliness he’d long felt there. Thinly populated, rich in tone, and defined by wide, flat spaces and structures, Paradise’s images display the peculiar mix of isolation and liveliness unique to Dorsa’s home state. In each frame, Dorsa aspires to capture a sense of return and discovery, evoking his belief that “every part of Florida can bring you to a new world.”
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich.