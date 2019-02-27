Sun Exposure

Eyes on the South

Artist: Grace Ann Leadbeater

Project:  A Mouthful of Sun

Description: Grace Ann Leadbeater’s project, A Mouthful of Sun, derives from a childhood sense of disenchantment with the Sunshine State. Raised in Central Florida, Leadbeater often felt constricted by the region’s unrelenting climate, its pervasive rain and heat, and she itched to flee to distant, romanticized environs. Sensing herself “growing damp and static,” she left Florida in 2012, thrilled by her escape. But soon she began to recognize—and long for—the joys of the place she once begrudgingly called home. She missed the brilliant warmth and vibrant tones of life in the subtropical South, and A Mouthful of Sun is an abstract return to those memories and sensations, a catalogue of the quiet moments of radiance Leadbeater learned to appreciate through the clarifying elements of time and distance.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Grace Ann Leadbeater is an artist invested in words, pictures, and bookmaking. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Currently, she is pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in writing at Columbia University. Grace Ann grew up in Central Florida and lives in Brooklyn, NY. 

