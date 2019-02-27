Sun Exposure

Artist: Grace Ann Leadbeater
Project: A Mouthful of Sun
Description: Grace Ann Leadbeater’s project, A Mouthful of Sun, derives from a childhood sense of disenchantment with the Sunshine State. Raised in Central Florida, Leadbeater often felt constricted by the region’s unrelenting climate, its pervasive rain and heat, and she itched to flee to distant, romanticized environs. Sensing herself “growing damp and static,” she left Florida in 2012, thrilled by her escape. But soon she began to recognize—and long for—the joys of the place she once begrudgingly called home. She missed the brilliant warmth and vibrant tones of life in the subtropical South, and A Mouthful of Sun is an abstract return to those memories and sensations, a catalogue of the quiet moments of radiance Leadbeater learned to appreciate through the clarifying elements of time and distance.
