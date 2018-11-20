I-10 Runs Through It

Eyes on the South

Artist: Johanna Warwick

Project: The Bottom

Description: Johanna Warwick’s installation, The Bottom, takes its name from the low-lying, flood-prone regions of the urban South, which are consistently home to cities’ most vulnerable populations of low-income and minority communities. Warwick’s photos pay particular attention to the historic Louisiana neighborhood of Old South Baton Rouge, where she lives, an area that’s endured generations of social and environmental oppression, most recently the intrusion of Interstate 10, which stretches from coast to coast and bisects Old South. In a combination of materials—from municipal maps, to snapshots of demolition, to juxtaposed scenes of overpasses and children at play—Warwick aims to portray the challenging legacy of a neighborhood while gesturing toward the strength and promise of its contemporary residents.

The Bottom is on view until January 5, 2019 at the Glassell Gallery, 100 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Johanna Warwick graduated from Massachusetts College of Art and Design with an MFA in Photography in 2010, and from Ryerson University with a BFA in Photography in 2006. She is a British born, Canadian raised photographer now working and living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she has been an Assistant Professor of Art and Photography at Louisiana State University since 2015.

