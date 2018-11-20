I-10 Runs Through It

Artist: Johanna Warwick
Project: The Bottom
Description: Johanna Warwick’s installation, The Bottom, takes its name from the low-lying, flood-prone regions of the urban South, which are consistently home to cities’ most vulnerable populations of low-income and minority communities. Warwick’s photos pay particular attention to the historic Louisiana neighborhood of Old South Baton Rouge, where she lives, an area that’s endured generations of social and environmental oppression, most recently the intrusion of Interstate 10, which stretches from coast to coast and bisects Old South. In a combination of materials—from municipal maps, to snapshots of demolition, to juxtaposed scenes of overpasses and children at play—Warwick aims to portray the challenging legacy of a neighborhood while gesturing toward the strength and promise of its contemporary residents.
The Bottom is on view until January 5, 2019 at the Glassell Gallery, 100 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge.
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South.