Oxford American’s 2018 North Carolina Music Issue Celebration

By  |  October 2, 2018
The Oxford American magazine’s celebration of its twentieth annual Southern Music issue, this year featuring North Carolina, will be held Monday, November 26 – Saturday, December 1, 2018. This weeklong celebration, co-presented by Hillsborough, North Carolina-based Yep Roc Records, and designed in partnership with North Carolina-native singer-songwriter Tift Merritt, will be comprised of music events featuring a Statewide Singing Circle and literary readings highlighting stories from the issue. 

These events are made possible with the support of co-presenting sponsors North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and North Carolina Humanities Council. Additional major partners include North Carolina Arts Council, Visit North Carolina, ArtsGreensboro, Bob Nocek Presents, Maxx Music, Isis Music Hall, Pinhook, Letters Bookshop, Free Range Brewing, and Malaprop’s Bookstore & Café.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2018

Governor’s Mansion
Raleigh, North Carolina, 5:30pm-7:00pm

A reception with readings and music, to be followed by a full ninety-minute concert at Fletcher Opera Theater. Entry is limited via Ticketmaster.com as part of a VIP admission to the Fletcher Opera Theater concert that evening. 

STATEWIDE SINGING CIRCLE

Fletcher Opera Theater
Raleigh, North Carolina, 7:30pm

Presented in partnership with Bob Nocek Presents, join us for a Statewide Singing Circle featuring Tift Merritt, ASM (Alexandra Sauser-Monnig of Mountain Man), Shirlette Ammons, Chatham County Line, Phil Cook, Alice Gerrard, Big Ron Hunter, Chris Stamey, and other surprise guests. 

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and range from $27 (balcony) | $32 (orchestra) | $65 (VIP)

*Note that VIP tickets include entry to the pre-concert reception at the Governor’s Mansion*

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2018

STORIES FROM THE ISSUE

The Pinhook
Durham, North Carolina, 6:30pm

Presented in partnership with Pinhook and Letters Bookstore, join us for stories from the issue featuring Dasan Ahanu, Sarah Bryan, Benjamin Hedin, Jill McCorkle, Mark Powell, and Tom Rankin, and musical guests Tift Merritt and Phil Cook.

Free to the public

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2018

STORIES FROM THE ISSUE

Free Range Brewing
Charlotte, North Carolina, 7:00pm

Presented in partnership with Free Range Brewing, join us for stories from the issue featuring Rebecca Bengal, Lina María Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas, Lauren Du Graf, Jon Kirby, John Thomason, and Dave Tompkins, and musical guest Tift Merritt.

Free to the public

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2018

STATEWIDE SINGING CIRCLE 

Booth Playhouse
Charlotte, North Carolina, 7:30pm

Presented in partnership with Maxx Music, join us for a Statewide Singing Circle featuring Tift Merritt, Chócala, Phil Cook, David Childers, writer Lina María Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas, Benji Hughes, Bill Noonan, Thomas Rhyant, and other surprise guests.

Tickets are available via CarolinaTix.org, and range from $20 (balcony) | $25 (orchestra rear) | $28 (orchestra front)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018

STATEWIDE SINGING CIRCLE

Isis Music Hall
Asheville, North Carolina, 8:30pm

Presented in partnership with Isis Music Hall, join us for a Statewide Singing Circle featuring Tift Merritt, poet Nickole Brown, Pat Mother Blues Cohen, Mike Guggino, Amanda Anne Platt, Jimmy Landry, Michael Libramento, Tyler Ramsey, Graham Sharp, Shannon Whitworth, and other surprise guests.

Tickets are available via IsisAsheville.com, and are $20 (general admission) 

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2018

STORIES FROM THE ISSUE

Malaprop’s Bookstore & Café
Asheville, North Carolina, 3:00pm

Presented in partnership with Malaprop’s Bookstore & Café, join us for stories from the issue featuring Nickole Brown, Wiley Cash, David Joy, Jon Kirby, Melinda Maynor Lowery, and C.L. White, and musical guest Tift Merritt.

Free to the public

Oxford American’s North Carolina music issue will be on newsstands starting November 20, 2018, online at OxfordAmerican.org, and will be available for purchase at each of these events. 

