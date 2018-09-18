Artist: Tim Hursley
Project: Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South
Description: The previous work of architecture photographer Tim Hursley spans a wide breadth of space and subjects, from the brothels of Nevada, to the homes of polygamist families in Utah, to the efforts of Auburn University’s Rural Studio, a community-oriented design-build program based in Hale County, Alabama—the same region Walker Evans and James Agee famously documented on their trip to the sharecropping South in 1936. In his latest project, Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South, Hursley focuses on an altogether different, yet equally specific vein of the American aesthetic, one that embraces “the possibilities of commercial districts, surrounding industrial landscapes, and their funeral homes.”
The collection seen here, bound loosely by striking interior and exterior glimpses of this industry in the rural South, serves as a deeply captivating study of the structures involved in the preparation and burial of the dead. Taken primarily in and around the Mississippi River Delta, Hursley’s photos feature shots of errantly parked hearses, casket showrooms, ranks of carved granite, and portraits of rusted silos and warehouses that look, too, by nature of their juxtaposition, like rows of planted headstones.
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1582-the-business-of-dying#sigProIde28188004d
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South.