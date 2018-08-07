Artist: Jeremiah Ariaz
Project: Louisiana Trail Riders
Description: Black trail-riding clubs date back to the eighteenth century in South Louisiana, and provide an opportunity for Creole families to gather and celebrate in distinct communities of riders. To emphasize the cultural importance of these clubs, photographer Jeremiah Ariaz cites folklorist Connie Castille, who asserts, “for many of Louisiana’s black men, the horse is still associated with freedom, independence, work and respect.” To Ariaz, groups like the Louisiana Steppers, Good Ol’ Boyz, and Stepping-In-Style Riding Club represent a vibrant and lasting subculture of Louisiana, especially in contrast to the recent national backdrop of hostility toward young black lives in America, from the tragic killing of Trayvon Martin in Florida to the death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, where Ariaz is from. The images in Louisiana Trail Riders are full of camaraderie and grace, where the horse persists as a symbol of strength, mobility, and shared identity. Collectively they depict a more triumphant vision of Southwest Louisiana, one of “joy, pride,” and, Ariaz writes, “familial intimacy, particularly between fathers and sons who are taught to care for and ride horses from an early age.”
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1543-louisiana-steppers#sigProId849846dad9
