Artist: Elijah Barrett
Description: Elijah Barrett’s collection, Rockport, chronicles the weeks and months following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. His photographs reveal the devastation enacted upon the landscape, as well as the quizzical regard of the people who are now suspended in a state of wondering what comes next, and who are left to make sense of what happened. Barrett’s work challenges the viewer to reckon with disaster, and confront “both the impulse to shield one’s eyes from what is overwhelming and the strain to see hard realities more clearly.” Rockport is meant as a “starting point for us to consider our responsibilities to coastal communities as hurricanes become more frequent and severe, as well as a quiet testament to the unique and still alluring shimmer of the Gulf Coast.”
