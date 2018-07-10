Eyes on the South

Ghost Bird

By  |  July 10, 2018
© Dason Pettit © Dason Pettit

Artist: Dason Pettit

Project: Scattered Feathers

Description: While documenting the probable extinction of the ivory-billed woodpecker, Dason Pettit explores the “persistent existential crisis” embodied by the search for this bird. Through the ghostly figures of birdwatchers, Pettit highlights the silent diligence required to undergo the “Sisyphean task” of watching something humans are unable to fully comprehend. In Scattered Feathers, Pettit weaves the “mythic narrative about the cyclical nature of our lives” into the futility of conservation itself.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Dason Pettit is a visual artist based in Oxford, Mississippi. He received his BFA from the University of Mississippi and his MFA from Louisiana State University. See more of his work at dasonpettit.com and on Instagram @dasonpettit74.

