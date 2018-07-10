Ghost Bird

Artist: Dason Pettit
Description: While documenting the probable extinction of the ivory-billed woodpecker, Dason Pettit explores the “persistent existential crisis” embodied by the search for this bird. Through the ghostly figures of birdwatchers, Pettit highlights the silent diligence required to undergo the “Sisyphean task” of watching something humans are unable to fully comprehend. In Scattered Feathers, Pettit weaves the “mythic narrative about the cyclical nature of our lives” into the futility of conservation itself.
